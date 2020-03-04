William T. “Swede” Swedenberg, 96, of Michigan City passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Trail Creek Place in Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Entombment will follow in Chapel of the Chimes Mausoleum in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church.
Swede was born March 31, 1923, in Michigan City, to the late William A. and Josephine S. (Botham) Swedenberg.
On Oct. 11, 1947, in Michigan City he married Stella (Rakoczy) Swedenberg, who passed away on Oct. 3, 2011.
Surviving is one daughter, Jane (Mike) Westergren of Michigan City; one son, Paul (Sherry) Swedenberg of Michigan City; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Swedenberg; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Swede is preceded in death by two sons, Doug and Steve Swedenberg; one brother, James R. Swedenberg; and four sisters, Betty McKee, Joan Shutters, Josephine Fekete and Patricia Runnells.
Swede retired from The News-Dispatch after 58 years of service as their photographer.
He was a member and usher for many years at Queen of All Saints Church. He was a proud WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the D-Day Invasion.
He was a graduate of St. Mary High School where he loved to play basketball and being a lifeguard during the summer. He was a member of the Moose Family Center 980. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research or Queen of All Saints Church.
Commented