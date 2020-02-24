Scott D. Enos, 56, of Westville, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 8:16 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Dr. Ericka Parkinson Kilbourne officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Dec. 29, 1963, in Cuba, New York, to the late William and Joyce (Milgate) Enos.
Surviving are two sons, Reilly Enos of Westville, Indiana, and Logan Enos of Westville, Indiana; two brothers, Randy (Susan) Enos of Michigan City, Indiana, and Craig (Kathleen) Enos of La Porte, Indiana; three nephews, Bradley, Gregory (Cindy) and David; four nieces, Angela (Travis), Tracy, Kathleen and Tracy (Stephen); several great nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
Scott was a truck driver for Ralston Trucking in Valparaiso. He previously was a sales manager for Oasis Trailer Sales and worked for Able Disposal. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Michigan City, Great Lakers Car Club and Car Night at Al’s. Scott was a basketball coach for several years for Westville Middle School. He enjoyed NHRA drag racing and watching Westville and Michigan City High School Basketball.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545, or to the family of Scott D. Enos.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented