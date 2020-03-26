Donald Allen Pearce Sr., 67, of Michigan City passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Cremation services have been selected by the family.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Don was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Michigan City to the late Vernon Pearce and the late Jean M. (Snider) Michard. His step-father, Stewart Michard, is also preceding in death.
On Oct. 10, 1970, he married Venita (Underwood) Pearce, who is surviving in Michigan City. Don and Venita have been together for more than 50 years.
Also surviving is one son, Donald Allen Pearce Jr; two grandchildren, Brian and Ashley; sisters and brother, Diane Arens, Donna Siple and Stewart Michard Jr.; brother and sisters-in-law, Michael Wade, Deanna White, Candy Finney, and Cindi Finney; mother-in-law, Connie Lew Cooper; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Debra; and two brothers-in-law, Richie and Lowell.
Don retired after 27 years of service with the Michigan City Sanitation and Street Departments.
He loved all kinds of music and enjoyed going to record shows and car shows. He loved spending his time walking out on the pier, watching baseball games, and taking pictures of the scenes around him. He had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
