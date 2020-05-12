Robert Wayne “Skip” Jankowski, 82, of Michigan City passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Trail Creek Place in Michigan City.
Cremation services have been selected by the family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The News-Dispatch All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The News-Dispatch All-Access.
Sunshine and a few clouds. High around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 8:42 am
Robert Wayne “Skip” Jankowski, 82, of Michigan City passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Trail Creek Place in Michigan City.
Cremation services have been selected by the family.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented