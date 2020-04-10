Alan J. “Big Al” “Butch” Christensen, 67, of Mishawaka, Indiana (formerly of La Porte County, Indiana) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 6, 2020, in his home.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1952, to the late Gerald and Gladys (DeFrancis) Christensen in Chicago, Illinois, and has lived in Mishawaka, Indiana, since 2017, coming from La Porte County, Indiana. Along with his parents; a sister, Lynda Christensen, also preceded him in death.
Al graduated in 1971 from Chesterton High School and then attended the Police Academy, where he graduated in 1974.
He retired on March 8, 2005, from the Michigan City Police Department in Michigan City, Indiana, where he progressed through the ranks to Assistant Chief of Police, before retiring as a Captain. Following his retirement, he worked for Memorial Hospital Security Police Department, where he was well known and loved by all.
Al is survived by his three daughters, Teresa (Greg) Kempfer of Michigan City, Indiana, Jessica (Scott) Pharr of South Bend, Indiana, and Natalie (Zach) Martin of Michigan City, Indiana; one son, Jared Christensen of Michigan City, Indiana; four beloved grandchildren, Lia, Audrey, Dawson and Adam; two sisters, Carole Christensen and Kay Fiaavae, both of Loveland, Colorado; and his brother, Gary (Lois) Christensen of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Al enjoyed and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer Fan.
Given the current health environment, a Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Michigan City Police Department, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360 or Dunebrook Child Advocacy Center, 7451 West Johnson Road, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
