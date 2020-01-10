Cody Bauer Geddes Sept. 21, 1942 - Jan. 6, 2020

Cody Bauer Geddes, 77, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Golden Living Center, La Porte.
Cody was born on Sept. 21, 1942, in Saint Anthony, Idaho, to Dean and Bernita (Bauer) Geddes.
Surviving are his children, Cally (Scott) Schoenhardt of Allen, Texas, and Jason (Susan) Geddes of West Lafayette; and six grandchildren, Melina Hartill of Arlington, Texas, Morgan Hartill of Plano, Texas, Joshua Geddes of Indianapolis, and Joseph, Sophia, and Sonja Geddes of West Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Cody attended Pocatello High School and graduated from Idaho State University in 1968 with a degree in accounting. Prior to attending college, Cody served in the United States Air Force from 1959-1964.
Cody was a Financial Executive for much of his career, primarily in the manufacturing industry. He enjoyed outdoor activities, particularly camping, fishing, canoeing and skiing, and watching professional and college sports. Cody also enjoyed playing the guitar, reading, and playing cards. He loved dogs. Cody was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michiana Humane Society and SPCA, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.