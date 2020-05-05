Margaret L. “Marge” Tadras, age 96, a lifelong resident of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois. She was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Michigan City.
Beloved wife of the late George Tadras, whom she married Oct. 12, 1946, and who preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1999; loving mother of Georgette (Randy) Beck of Oswego, Illinois, and Nicolene “Nikki” (Angelo Giannakopoulos) Moore of Downers Grove, Illinois; adored grandmother of Jennifer (John) Plummer and Jessica (Vinnie) Brandonisio, Christopher (Stephanie) Moore and Brandon (Lydia) Moore; cherished great-grandmother of Jared, Joseph and Jack Plummer, Francesca, Dinaella and Vincenzo Brandonisio, Benjamin and Eva Moore, and Declan Moore; devoted daughter of the late Frank and Helen (nee Kaczmarek) Keen; dear sister of the late Raymond Keen, Eleanor Rist, Norman Keen and Kenneth Keen; fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
