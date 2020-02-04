Henry “Hank” I. Plis, 90, of La Porte passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
Hank was born on Aug. 10, 1929, in Rakszawa, Poland, to Joseph and Julia (Pelz) Plis.
On Nov. 12, 1955, he married Peggy Earl, who preceded him in death on May 22, 2018.
Hank served in the U.S. Army as an anti-aircraft gun loader from 1951-1953, then served in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1957. He was employed by the Whirlpool Corporation for a number of years and retired from the La Porte Community School Corp.
He is survived by his son, Ronald (Kathy DeOrnellas) Plis of Gainesville, Texas; sister, Jean (Larry) Gresser of La Porte; step-granddaughter, Erin (Sondi) Tran of Sanger, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Russell; and two brothers, Stanley and Walter Plis.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Ronald Plis, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
