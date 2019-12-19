Robert J. "Rob" Beckman March 8, 1951 - Dec. 18, 2019

Robert J. "Rob" Beckman, 68, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 6:15 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Private family service and internment will take place. Visitation hours will be Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born March 8, 1951, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Wallace and Barbara (Berridge) Beckman. On April 7, 1978, in California he married Priscilla J. “Jo” Gentry, who preceded him in death on Aug. 2, 2008.
Surviving are daughter, Bethany (Jason Schadt) Beckman and son, Kevin Beckman, both of Michigan City, Indiana, along with "Son" Shawn Leslie (Beckman); stepdaughter, Katie Gouge; stepson, Adam Brinkman; eight grandchildren, Jaden Beckman, Chole Knoll-Schadt, Julianna Schadt, Celeste Schadt, Molly Gouge, Hazel Gouge, Evan Brinkman and Ian Brinkman; niece, Lydia Gentry; and nephew, Christopher Beckman; and former spouse/companion, Joanne Beckman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Beckman; and stepfather, Julius "Red" Goldberg.
Rob graduated from Indiana University, receiving his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law, Malibu, California. He served as a public defender for 10 years, deputy prosecutor for 10 years and was elected for three terms as La Porte Co. Prosecuting Attorney. He served two terms as president of IPAC (Indiana Prosecuting Attorney Council), former president of the Salvation Army Board and past president of the Michigan City Exchange Club. Rob felt he could assist and aid the youth of La Porte County in trying to give them activities to promote success; he used excess Infraction deferral program funds by giving substantial amounts of monies to assist in funding the swine building at the La Porte Co. fairgrounds, La Porte, Michigan City and county parks along with dog parks. He also provided immense funds to the Michigan City Zoo especially for the kids train. Above all he was most at home when strumming his guitar along side Jo, Beth and Kevin in the “Family Band,” the last in a long line of rock n’ roll bands throughout his life.
Contributions may be made to the Michigan City Zoo, P.O. Box 315, Michigan City, IN 46351.
