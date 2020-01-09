Frank A. Armstrong Dec. 10, 1942 - Dec. 24, 2019

Frank A. Armstrong’s courageous battle against lymphoma ended on Dec. 24, 2019. He died at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 77.
Frank was born on Dec. 10, 1942, in South Porcupine, Ontario, Canada. He was the oldest of three sons to John and Gladys Armstrong, who preceded him in death. Frank moved to the United States in early childhood, and later became a proud U.S. citizen. A graduate of both Indiana University and Webster College, Frank had a keen intellect and insatiable curiosity. Frank’s proud career took him through the United States Air Force and the Department of Energy. Along the way, he made many valuable and lasting friendships, which he treasured.
Frank met the love of his life, Cynthia, in Michigan City, Indiana, in 1967. They were married in 1968 and had a wonderful, loving 51 year marriage. This union produced their amazing daughter, Anne.
Frank is survived by his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Anne (Arman Dowgiert) Armstrong; brother, Richard J. (Joyce) Armstrong; nieces, Laura and Pamela; and brother-in-law John S. Pliske. He is also survived by his dear friend of 47 years, Therese Lucito; and his trusty hound, Thor. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Patrick Armstrong.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Horan and McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, Colorado. As many of you know, Frank loved his Hawaiian shirts. If you like, please wear one to his celebration. A reception for friends and relatives will be held at Maggiano’s Little Italy, Englewood, Colorado, directly following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, lls.org, in Frank’s name.
