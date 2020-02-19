Alice Skibinski, 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 8:30 p.m. in VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. The St. Stanislaus Rosary Society will recite the Rosary at 1 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.
She was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Stanley and Sophie (Polan) Losiniecki. On July 5, 1951, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Eugene Skibinski, who preceded her on Aug. 11, 1999.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan (Ken) Firanek of Michigan City, Indiana, and Deborah (Gordon) Pytynia of Trail Creek, Indiana; three sons, Eugene (Brenda) Skibinski of Chesterton, Indiana, Dan (Kenda) Skibinski of La Porte, Indiana, and John (Becky) Skibinski of Michigan City, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Norbert Losiniecki of Bridgman, Michigan.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Knoll and Mildred Osos; and her brother, Albert Losiniecki.
Alice was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and the St. Stanislaus Rosary Society. She enjoyed playing bingo and visiting Blue Chip Casino.
Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Renaissance Campaign, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
