Betty L. Elkins, 81, of New Carlisle passed away surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 21, 1938, in Petros, Tennessee, to the late Ray and Amelia (Scarbrough) Colston.
On Dec. 24, 1955, as Betty L. Colston, she married Lloyd Elkins, who preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Hora; three sisters, Jeanette, Emma Dean Bunch and Lois “Fay” Bunch; and by four brothers, Robert Lee, Johnnie and Boyd Bunch and Bobby Colston.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Sheryl (Bill) Varnak of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Brenda Gorny of New Carlisle; Betty’s companion, Larry Merkner and their dog, Hope; five grandchildren, Tiffiany Hora (Kevin), Justin (Kelli) Gorny, Kody Gorny, Noah and Sarah Varnak; nine great-grandchildren, Landon Gorny, Eathen, Sophia, Ethan John, Colin, Zoey, Cyrus, Dottie and Rocky; one sister, Ann (Keith) Dagley, of Petros, Tennessee; and by two brothers, Lonnie (Patty) Bunch and Eddy (Patty) Bunch, both of Petros, Tennessee.
Mrs. Elkins worked for American Rubber in the Trim Dept, before retiring after 35 years of service. Betty was a loving wife, mother and an amazing grandma. She enjoyed gardening, canning, crocheting, baking and walking on the beach.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 201 S. Filbert St., New Carlisle. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the funeral home, with burial to follow in New Carlisle Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Commented