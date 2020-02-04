Linda Beamon, 64, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 10:18 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
She was born Oct. 26, 1955, in La Porte, Indiana, to Frank Austin and Mary Ellen (Noakes) Beamon.
Linda graduated from La Porte High School.
Surviving are her two aunts, Dorothy McCune and June Carr; and cousins, Larry Twitty, Dale Beamon, Mary Alice Beamon, Paula Ruppel, Judy Jones, Carol Russell, Beth Thacker, Chad Ferguson, Dennis Beamon, Alice Pokropinski, Cindy Neyhart, Angela Smith, Susan Withrow, Greg Balding, Margaret Long, Thomas G. Noakes, David Noakes, William Noakes, Louis Noakes and Michael Noakes Jr.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Friends of the La Porte County Public Library, 1020 Lincoln Way, La Porte, Indiana, 46350 in memory of Linda Beamon.
