Valerie Kay Matthews was born to Eddie C. Tyler Sr. and Cornelia Matthews on Jan. 17, 1955, in Michigan City, Indiana. Cornelia later married Jesse Wise, who reared Valerie.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Valerie made her transition from this life to her eternal resting place where she joined those who have passed on before her. She was preceded in death by her parents, and other close family members and friends.
Valerie was affectionately called “Tap” by the family that lived upstairs from her growing up.
Valerie attended Central Elementary School and graduated from Elston High School. After accepting Christ in her life, Valerie began working in her home church, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal, assisting with secretarial duties. Valerie was a member of the Alice B. Henson Women’s Missionary Society, and she formally worked at UP N SMOKE Restaurant.
Valerie loved spending time with her daughter, Jenaia McKnight, and her very special granddaughter, Kenyatta L. Mitchell. In addition to her family, “Tap” truly loved and enjoyed her quality time with special sisters (though not by birth), Frances Whitlow Leggett and Doretha Sanders Malone.
There comes a time in this life where we must say goodbye for now, so to you who are left to cherish my memory, daughter, Jenaia; grandaughter, Kenyatta; brothers, Harland (LaTanya) Stewart, Jeffery Lane Wise, Eddie Tyler Jr. and Michael Tyler; sisters, Anita Wise (Gene) Williams of Flint, Michigan, Cynthia Parish (Wendell) Deloney, Michele Tyler and Sonja Parish; special aunt Octavia and uncle Logan Hester; aunt, Dessie Tyler; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; special sisters, Fran and Doretha; and other friends. Remember the Good Times We Shared!
My memory will live on in your Hearts!
Celebration of life will be noon, March 2, 2020, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal with Rev. Charlene Moore, and Pastor and Rev. David W. Swarn to give the eulogy. Internment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be 11 a.m. March 2, 2020, at the church until the time of service.
