William “Bill” Hager of La Porte passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 12, 1935, to Geneva and Lloyd Hager in La Porte, Indiana.
Bill joined the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Since his honorable discharge in 1957, he spent much time supporting veterans and their causes. Upon returning to La Porte, Bill worked at Smith Chevrolet before starting his own business, Ace Auto. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed working and helping others. He was active in Boy Scouts with his sons and led Troop 389 in La Porte. In 1971 Bill was elected to serve as Justice of Peace (twice) for La Porte County followed by serving as the La Porte County Commissioner from 2000-2008.
Bill married Ellen (Paul) Hager on Oct. 25, 1958. They spent many happy years raising four children, Craig (Kristy) Hager, Chris (Yvonne) Hager, Curt (Donna) Hager and Kathy Hager-Miller. They opened their hearts and home to Tom (Karen) Scott. Later in life they would once again open their hearts and home to three of their grandchildren, David, Tony and Noelle.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen, of 61 years; his brother, Tom Bunch; his children; and 17 grandchildren. He was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and nine siblings.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte 219-362-3100 with Pastor Roger Ash officiating. Visitation and viewing will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek immediately following services. A military honors service will be conducted by the La Porte Honor Guard.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a military organization of the donor’s choice in memory of William Hager.
Commented