Nancy L. Nichols, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
She was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Michigan City, Indiana, the only child to the late Otto and Hazel Helsing.
Nancy graduated from Elston High School in 1961. She attended Cosmetology School in South Bend. She was the co-owner of Magic Touch Beauty Salon in Michigan City. She also had three other salons located in Valparaiso, Portage and Merrillville. She was a member of Forrester’s Golf League, and the Allegius Time to Travel Club. She volunteered at the Westville United Methodist Resale Shop over the years. She was a member of the Westville United Methodist Church.
In July 1977 she married James E. Nichols, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Randall D. Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra D. “Sis” Coulter; three grandsons, Ozzie, Quinten and Cooper Coulter; and one great-grandson, Oliver A. Coulter.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Newhard Funeral Home, 58 W. Walnut St. in Westville. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Memorial donations can be made to the family. www. newhardfuneralhome.com
