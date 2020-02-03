Sharon Elaine (Beam) McIlquham, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 3 a.m. at Settlers Place, La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in La Porte, Indiana, to Edward and Shirley (Shafer) Beam and has lived in La Porte since birth.
Sharon was a member of the Salem Chapel United Methodist Church, the La Porte Business Girls, and a local chapter of the Red Hat Society, Inc. She worked for the Whirlpool Corporation, La Porte Community School Corporation Transportation Division and independently for 15 years as an in-home elderly caretaker. Sharon will be remembered for her compassion, kindness and loving nature.
She will be forever remembered by her husband of 37 years, Arnold. Sharon is survived by her children, Jeff (Karla Stine) Blake of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Kim (Rick) Schlosser of Okeana, Ohio; her grandchildren, Haley (Joshua) Hoffman of Springboro, Ohio, and Zachary (Silver Cleary) Lee of Indianapolis; great-grandsons, Emery Hoffman and Xander Lee; three brothers, Dale (Monica) Beam, Lauren (Nancy) Beam of Phoenix, Arizona, and Terry Beam of Knox; and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Marlene (Jerry) Krcilek and Ann (Clint) Dolph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, alzfdn.org/ support-us/donate.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Commented