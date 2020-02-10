Tammy Nannette (Smith) Sobieski, age 56, of Michigan City was called home from Franciscan Health on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 5:40 p.m. She was born on May 31, 1963, the daughter of James and Thelma (Davis) Smith in Michigan City. On June 26, 2000, she married Steve Sobieski.
Tammy was a loving mother and grandmother, a devoted wife, and a hard worker. She had a contagious laugh and a glowing smile that lit up the room. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her friends at Stadium Inn (where she is now giving back “her two chairs,”) and more than anything, Tammy loved her family. She will always be loved, and never, ever, forgotten.
She is survived her husband, Steve Sobieski of Michigan City; three daughters, Angel Pahl, Andrea Pahl and Alisha Pahl, all of Michigan City; two grandsons, Mchale Pahl and Kyeren Littlejohn; a granddaughter, Abrielle Wells; three brothers, Allan Smith of Bradenton, Florida, James Smith of La Porte, and Norman “Moe” Smith of Michigan City; and a sister, Norma Kealey of Missouri; along with countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Karl J. Smith Sr.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Tammy’s life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the D.A.V. Chapter 23, 2301 Ohio St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Memorial contributions may be given in Tammy’s honor to The NewDay Foundation, P.O. Box 13, La Porte, IN 46352.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacy remembered.com.
