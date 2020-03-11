George A. Cuma III, 80, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
He was born March 18, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to George and Edna (Dechant) Cuma Jr.
George honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserves, entering in 1957. He retired from Bethlehem Steel & ArcelorMittal, Burns Harbor in 2009 after 46 years. He was an avid fan of Jeff Gordon and NASCAR. George loved his 1966 Thunderbird Convertible. He enjoyed driving it and “busting his knuckles” working on it.
Surviving are his five children, Jeff (Kathy) Cuma of Westville, Tammy Cuma of Porter, Scott (Julie) Cuma of Michigan City, Terri (Matt) Shula of Michigan City and Leslie (Zack) Cuma-Fontaine of Indianapolis; two sisters, Babe Kraner of Michigan and Karen Hopper of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Nick, Branden, Riley, Paige, Tyler and Ryan Cuma, Kelsie and Katie Nichols and Isabella Shula; and one great-granddaughter, Sophia Cuma.
Preceding in death were his parents; one child, Chad Cuma; one sister, Kathy Krueger; one brother, Rick Cuma; and one grandchild, Kyle Cuma.
Cremation will take place. A private family service will be held. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements. Inurnment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7111W CR-400N, Michigan City, Indiana, 46360 and/or La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana, 46350 in memory of George Cuma III.
