Raymond “Ray” Eugene Thorpe, 48, of Union Mills passed away surrounded by his loved ones at 3:29 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Community Hospital of Munster.
He was born May 6, 1971, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Raymond Joseph and Enola Arbutus (Holland) Thorpe.
Raymond retired from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy jailer. He loved his grandchildren and children very deeply. Raymond was a good husband and an amazing father. He was also an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He will be dearly missed by his family.
On July 7, 2007, in La Porte, Indiana, he married his wife, Jill Ann (Buss) Thorpe, who survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Enola Thorpe of Michigan City; four children, Sarah Frazier of Florida, Joseph (Laci) Thorpe of Star City, Indiana, Drake (Stephanie Brown) Thorpe of Knox and Benjamin Thorpe of Union Mills; one sister, Rebecca Thorpe-Weaterwax of Michigan City; mother-in-law, Rita Buss of La Porte; six grandchildren, Anastasia, Brayden, Sophia, Franklynn, Jake and Henry; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Dude.
Preceding in death were his father; stepson, Mark Laskarin; father-in-law, Walter Buss; and two of his beloved dogs, Jackson and Max.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Commented