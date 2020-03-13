Mrs. Dallie Goens, 71, of Brownstown passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was born in La Porte to the late Bee and Martha (Francis) Lawson.
On Sept. 4, 1971, Dallie married Dean Goens; he preceded her in death on March 14, 2014.
Dallie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed time spent with her family and friends especially traveling and playing golf with her husband Dean.
She is survived by her children, Bridgetti (Nicholas) Corbett and Eric Goens; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brothers, Delmos, Buford, Aurthor and Dillard Lawson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Bryant Jahrries; brothers, Luthor and Willard Lawson; and sisters, Callie and Gertrude Lawson.
The family wishes to give their appreciation to the special nurses of Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana and the caring staff of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.
A memorial graveside service will be held later in Madison, Indiana, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Cremation and funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Voss & Sons Funeral Service in Seymour.
Online condolences may be given on the funeral home website at www.voss funeralservice.com.
Commented