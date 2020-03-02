Milton Jones, 66, passed away at his home in Crystal, Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his father, KC Jones; mother, Rosalie Hill; stepmother, Dorothy; and brothers, Robert Turner and Reggie Gooden.
He is survived by children, Corbin, Lydia, Aijah and Carlie Jones and Shelvin McKinney; stepfather, Walter Hill; stepmother, Laura Jones; siblings, Brenda Cantu, Sandra (James) Bennett, Sandra Jones, Nathanial (Tammy) Turner, Kelly Washington, Stephanie (Wendell) Lee, Stewart Jones and Selwyn (Kumi) Jones, Christine (Stan) Jones, and Paul Bush; and significant other Loretta Zipf.
A celebration of his life is being planned for June 26 in Michigan City, Indiana.
