Claude “Shug” Brooks, 84, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Vista Medical Center – East, Waukegan, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 717 E. 10th St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. James Lane officiating. Private burial will take place in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The family requests that CDC guidelines be followed and face masks are required. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
