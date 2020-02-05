Sandra “Sandie” S. Lott, 79, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Sandie was born Nov. 26, 1940, in South Bend, Indiana, to Clem and Inamae (Miller) Worthington. She retired from the La Porte Community Schools with the lunch program after 25 years of service.
On July 25, 1967, Sandie married William Lott, who preceded her in death on June 15, 2017.
Sandie is survived by her children, Michele (Verne) Maas of White Pigeon, Michigan, William P. (Josette) Lott of La Porte, Indiana, and Shane (Paula) Lott of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; five grandchildren, Olivia, Ryan, Will and Sophie Lott, and Alaina Maas; a great-granddaughter, Charlie Mae; a sister, Dora Carper of La Porte; and a brother, Sam Worthington of Mishawaka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sisters, Lou Menefee, Mona Worthington and Hazel Snyder; and brothers, Bob, Ray, Tom and David Worthington.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Memorials, Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), 533 W. Uwchlan Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335.
