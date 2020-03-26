Georgia Ann Alexander, affectionately known as “Magh,” transitioned to eternal bliss on March 21, 2020. Georgia was born to Rev. Willie Joseph Godard and Pearl (Brown) Godard on June 1, 1926, in Sycamore, Georgia. Georgia was one of 13 children. At an early age, Georgia accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Personal Savior at St. John’s Baptist Church in Tifton, Georgia.
In 1947, Georgia relocated to South Bend, Indiana, to raise her four lovely daughters. Years later, she would move to Michigan City, Indiana. While living in Michigan City, she was an active member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, choir member and missionary.
She retired from Gateway Corporation in 1991. Being the giving and energetic person that she was, Georgia went back to work after retirement. She later enjoyed a second retirement from Michigan City Area Schools, where she was a Bus Aide for special needs children.
We have extremely fond memories of Magh that we will cherish dearly. Our beloved Magh made a home that was a real-life wonderland. All will remember the perfectly manicured lawn, beautiful flowers, and lavish fruit and vegetable garden she cared for year after year. It was such a sight to see! At her home, she hosted Prayer Band meetings, many holiday dinners, celebrations – while providing an overall comforting place from the outside world. Magh was known to wake up before dawn to pray with her friends over the phone. She was also known for her impeccable sewing skills, fashionable hats, always wearing lovely skirts and dresses, and her delicious cooking. Magh loved word search puzzles, going down south to visit her family and watching church on TV.
We were blessed to have our beloved Magh here in the earthly realm for 93 years. She exemplified what it meant to be a virtuous woman and she taught us all how to have ironclad faith, about the power of prayer, and what it means to serve God.
Georgia leaves behind four daughters, Minnie “Tina” Harding (Michigan City, Indiana), Betsy Sanders (Chicago, Illinois), Georgia (Curtis) Bethel (South Bend, Indiana) and Virginia (and the late Donald) Kuykendall (South Bend, Indiana); and goddaughter, Darnisha Hicks (South Bend, Indiana).
In addition, she leaves the following siblings, John Henry (Janie) Godard, Naomi L. (Wallace) Davis, G. W. Godard, Annie Pearl (George) Smith, Rudine Waters and Dorothy L. (Moses) Ragland; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; along with a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Willa Mae Carrithers, Essie Carrithers, Walter Scott Godard, Mary Francis Sears, Rosie Lee Wilson and Ruby Daniels; as well as a lifelong friend, Pastor Hazel Williams.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2020.
