Sally A. Richardson (nee McCormick) age 74, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 4, 1946, in Michigan City to Arthur and Mary (Moffitt) McCormick, who preceded her in death
Sally is survived by children, Quinn (Dan) West, Gerry (Darren) Bush, Debbie (Aart) Bakker, Ada Sullivan and Galen (Leah) Sullivan; grandchildren, Tia, Bryan, Cori, Amber, Aaron, Kali, Noah and Evan; great-grandchildren, Dawson, Damien, Angelina, Aleigh, Cailen, Bellah, Easton, Farren and Jerry (Bubba); brothers, Larry McCormick, Donald (Nancy) McCormick and Doug (Brenda) McCormick; sisters, Mary Alice (John) Baumer and Gail (Ron) Kolasa; sister-in-law, Juanita McCormick; brother-in-law, Bob Kolasa; special friends, Terri and Rocky Richardson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Betty Brown, Ruth Richardson, Bonnie Kolasa, Arthur McCormick, Donna Sutton, Linda Stinchcomb and Debbie Duggan; and grandson, Michael Schwarz.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sally may be given to Quinn West, 10825W CR-100N, Michigan City, IN 46360.
