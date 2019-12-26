Linda Hazel Pickens Oct. 22, 1934 - Dec. 23, 2019

Linda Hazel Pickens, 85, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Franciscan Communities Saint Anthony Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Full Gospel Church with Dr. Tony Richie and Rev. Leroy Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Linda was born Oct. 22, 1934 in Brooksville, Kentucky to the late Bob and Ethel (Westmoreland) Whitehead.
In December of 1955, in Westville, Indiana, she married Rev. Dean Pickens who passed away on Jan. 30, 2004.
Surviving is one daughter, Janey Pickens Ryszka of Michigan City; three sons; Jesse (Mary) Pickens, Rev. Dennis (Janet) Pickens and Paul (Melinda) Pickens all of Michigan City; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lilly Mae Gifford and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Sue Kelly; and six brothers, John, Jim, Ken, Joe, Eugene and Herman Whitehead.
Linda retired from InterRoyal but first and foremost she was a Pastor's Wife.
She was a Co-Founder of Full Gospel Church along with her husband Rev. Dean Pickens. She truly was a women of God that loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all her family members. She was always there to help and support everyone she knew and loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to Full Gospel Church in her memory.
