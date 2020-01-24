Roger L. Workman, 71, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in his home.
He was born Feb. 14, 1948, in La Porte, to Robert and Virginia (Rowekamp) Workman.
Roger loved Green Bay Packers Football. He was also a past member of the Rolling Prairie Conservation Club and Ducks Unlimited.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Dave Workman.
Roger is survived by one brother Greg Workman of Rolling Prairie; four nephews; and one niece.
Cremation will take place. There will be no services. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com
Memorial contributions may be directed to Kankakee Fire Department, P.O. Box 214, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 in memory of Roger L. Workman.
