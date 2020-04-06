Barbara E. McDowell, 51, of Hamlet passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in La Porte County.
She was born Feb. 14, 1969, in Hammond, Indiana, to Darrell and Linda (Goforth) Brown.
Barbara worked as the housekeeping and laundry supervisor for Health Care Services, Valparaiso, Indiana. She also worked for White Lodging Services, The Courtyard By Marriott in Valparaiso, Indiana. Barbara enjoyed being on a bike, shopping and spending time with friends. She was loved by many and will be lovingly remembered as a giver who enjoyed taking care of others.
On May 14, 2013, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, she married Levi McDowell, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Adam (Shelby West) Brown of La Porte, John Porras of La Porte and Bryan Porras of Hamlet; three brothers, John (Betty Sue) Isaacs of Turlock, California, Bill Brown of Portage, Indiana, and Tom (Carrie) Brown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and nine grandchildren.
Preceding in death were her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
