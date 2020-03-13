Mitchell Pavich, 84, of La Porte passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Westville due to sudden cardiac arrest.
He was born Jan. 24, 1936, in Gary, Indiana, to Peter and Mamie (Jackovich) Pavich.
Mitch was born, raised and spent his life in Northwest Indiana. He was a Jack-of-all trades and was proud of his accomplishments and careers. Mitch was a carpenter, bartender, restaurant owner and his most valued position, a law enforcement officer. He owned and operated the Old Mill Bar in Merrillville, Indiana, in the 1960s.
Mitch started his law enforcement career in 1976 as the Marshal of Westville, Indiana. He then entered the police academy in 1977. After serving in numerous capacities with the town of Westville and La Porte County Sheriff’s office, Mitch became the bailiff for Judge Don Harner with Superior Court 2 in Michigan City, Indiana. He retired in 1997. He had been a proud member of the Masonic Temple since 1959.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sherry Lee Pavich of Westville, Indiana; four children, Pamela (Vincent) Salvagno of Port Richey, Florida, Peter Pavich of Westville, Indiana, Mitch (Andrea) Pavich of Brooksville, Florida, and Joseph (Emily) Pavich of Spencer, Indiana; six grandchildren, Ryan Salvagno, Dana Smith, Vincent Salvagno, Ashley Pavich, Ikeem Jackson and Charlotte Pavich; two soon to be twin grandchildren; two sisters, Millie (Virgil) Crisman and Violet Harrison; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding in death were his parents; and his two brothers, Alexander and Peter “Danny” Pavich.
Cremation will take place. Due to the wishes of Mitch Pavich, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.Lakeview FHC.com.
