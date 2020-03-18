Joe Willie “Sonny” McIntyre was born June 11, 1944, in Parkin, Arkansas, to Melkia McIntyre and Joan Moore-McIntyre.
Joe Willie worked 32 years at Bethlehem Steel where he served as 160” Plate Mill QA Griever before retiring.
He also served as Michigan City 3rd Ward Precinct committeeman. He was an avid reader and debater who loved politics. He loved playing softball and all sports. He enjoyed life and mingling with people where he was always known as the ”life of the party.”
Joe Willie went on to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his son, Joseph W. McIntyre; one sister Minnie Wolford; and brother-in-law, Johnny Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memory five children, Angela (Troy) Matlock of Lansing, Michigan, Dione (Andre) Lenoir and Gina Jo (David) Guydon, both of Michigan City, Indiana, Linda McIntyre of La Porte, Indiana, and Curtiss Stevens of Texas; one sister, Melvia Williams of Michigan City, Indiana; eight grandchildren, D’Andrae McIntyre and Taylor Matlock, both of Lansing, Michigan, Melanie (Christopher) Diggs of Michigan City, Indiana, Dominique Cochran of Lansing, Michigan, Markus (Seven) Brooks of Michigan City, Indiana, ArRion Curry and ArRiel Curry, both of La Porte, Indiana, and Amber Thomas of Indianapolis, Indiana; special nephew, Melvin (Belinda) Williams of Michigan City, Indiana; close friends, James Mitchell, JoAnn Steward and Clarence Hood, all of Michigan City, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Viewing will be March 21, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Coleman & Hicks Chapel and the services will be private.
