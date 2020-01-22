Francis Gallant, 83, of Michigan City passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home in Michigan City.
Cremation services have been arranged by the family. Burial of cremains will be at a later date in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Francis was born May 30, 1936, in Andover, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph and Jacqueline (Gaudet) Gallant.
On April 1, 1995, in Hardwick, Massachusetts, he married Barbara Jean (Buczkowski) Gallant, who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving is one son Devin (Alexis) Gallant of Michigan City; three granddaughters, Emma, Hannah and Peyton; and numerous relatives and friends on the east coast.
He is preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Roland and Reggie; and two sisters, Eleanor and Mary.
He was a retired firefighter from Andover, Massachusetts. After retirement he worked at numerous animal hospitals including Dr. Sorenson and the Michiana Humane Society.
He was a member of the Musket Loading Rifle Association and was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force in Iceland. He and his wife Barbara also where foster parents for many years. He loved spending time with this grandbabies and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be to the family.
Commented