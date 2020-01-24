Bruce W. Tanber, 70, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Raphael Hieromonk officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with full military services conducted by the V.F.W. Post 2536 and the American Legion Skwiat Post 451. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time service in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. A Trisagion service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday evening in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born April 29, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late George and Ann (Esper) Tanber. On Aug. 3, 1968, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Sharon Lowery, who survives Michigan City, Indiana, along with two sons, Scott (Heather) Tanber of La Porte, Indiana, and Ryan Tanber of Michigan City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Trenten, Colton and Violet Tanber; two sisters, Gayle Tanber of Phoenix, Arizona, and Pamela (Ben) Tanber-Benchaar of Portland, Oregon; along with a brother, Terry (Gay) Tanber of Coronado, California. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Patty Tanber.
Bruce retired in 2012 after 38 years as a heavy equipment operator with ArcelorMittal, Burns Harbor, Indiana. He was baptized and grew up attending St. George Orthodox Church, Michigan City, Indiana, where he also served as altar server. He was an outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hunting along with sports cars. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and life member of the D.A.V. Chapter 23, Michigan City, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to Donor’s Choice.
