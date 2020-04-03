Dwight “Eddie” E. Wood Jr., 69, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away at Franciscan Health – Michigan City on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
He was born Nov. 24, 1950, to Dwight E. and Virginia C. (Antrobus) Wood Sr. in Anderson, Indiana.
As a young man, Dwight volunteered to serve his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as an Infantryman. He served in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. Dwight maintained his dedication and memories to the military as a member of the local American Legion and V.F.W. Posts. He also regularly attended military reunions at Ft. Benning, Georgia, where he spent a great deal of time training while on active duty to include the Noncommissioned Officer Academy and Airborne School. An American flag was always flying proudly at his home.
From the time shortly before joining the Army until his retirement he was employed by what was originally Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor, Indiana. He worked as an electrician and later in his career served as a safety officer. Dwight lived most of his adult life in rural N.W. Indiana on several acres of land where he raised a loving family. He spent a great deal of his free time outdoors on his property enjoying life. He lived life selflessly as he dedicated countless hours providing for his family and regularly volunteered his time to his children and their various sporting and other activities. He also followed in his father’s footsteps as a firefighter serving with the local Volunteer Firefighter’s Department. Later in his life, two of his closest friends were his American Bulldogs, Zoe and Matty.
Dwight was preceded in death by his father, Dwight E. Wood Sr., and his sister, Betty Jane (Wood) McNeal. He is survived by his loving mother, Virginia Wood. Two women dear to him, Terri A. (Finley) Wood and Leslee Roberts. His children, Kari Boyd, Dwight Wood, and Scott (Melissa) Wood. Siblings, Sherry (Donald) Watson, Kathy (Les) King, Ronald (Dianne) Wood. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be conducted. He will be buried with military honors at a Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in the veterans section. A public memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Michiana Humane Society & SPCA, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.
