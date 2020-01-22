Audrey Johnson, 84, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home in Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 3, 1935, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Irvin Gangwer and Mabel (Segelke) Gangwer.
A lifelong resident of the area, Audrey was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in La Porte as well as the Full Gospel Church in Michigan City. On March 25, 1971, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Raymond Johnson, who preceded her in death May 13, 2015. Together they owned and operated Johnson’s TV Service for many years. She absolutely loved the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed doing yard work, especially mowing the lawn. She always had pets such as dogs, rabbits and birds and loved her Red Tailed Coon Hound, Max Peanut.
She is survived by her son, John Ray Johnson; two daughters, Carol Jean Johnson and Mary Jean (Stephen) Potrzebowski; two grandchildren, Santiago Marquez Potrzebowski and Jackson Strefling Potrzebowski.
Along with her husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her brother, Irvin Theodore Gangwer Jr.; grandchildren, Emily Marie Potrzebowski and Samantha Renee Potrzebowski; as well as cousin, Sarah Hopper Gangwer.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Memorial Life Celebration will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Haverstock Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Pickens, Full Gospel Church of Michigan City, officiating. Refreshments will be served after the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of North Central Indiana ASNCI.org., The Humane Society of La Porte or Bethany Lutheran Church Lay Park playground renovation.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
