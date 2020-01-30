Robert Bente, age 74, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City.
He was born July 21, 1945, in Brawley, California, to Charles and Willa May Demming, who preceded him in death. Robert was married on Oct. 29, 1966, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Claudette Wienke, who survives.
Robert is also survived by children, Serena (Kevin) Lairson, Robert (Patricia) Bente and Michelle Watters; grandchildren, Amber, Kayla, Nichole, Amber, Ashley and Britney; and 11 great-grandchildren; step-brother, John Boente; sister, Karen; and special friends, Diane D., John P., Tom T., Kevin C., Jessica K., Heather C., Robert C., Donna Mae and Herb R., Tim E., Martha (Corey) and children Sue C., Mike W., and Michael H.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Jimmy Snodgrass.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. to time of service.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor David Solum officiating.
Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana, with military honors presented.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Robert may be given to the family.
