Eric Martin Rekowski, 43, of New Carlisle, Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Eric was born Aug. 13, 1976, to Hans and Marietta (Oudhuis) Rekowski. On Nov. 8, 2019, he married Maria Lusia Luna Mercado. He is survived by his wife, parents and a brother, Michael Rekowski, all of New Carlisle.
Eric was an Eagle Scout and graduated from New Prairie High School in 1996. He was employed with Patterson Logistics in South Bend.
Cremation will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at Essling FuneralHome.com.
Commented