Linda Hazel Pickens

Linda Hazel Pickens, 85, of Michigan City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City with her loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending at the Root Funeral Home.
