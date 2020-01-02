Tracey S. O'Rourke Sept. 30, 1961 - Dec. 23, 2019

Tracey S. O’Rourke, age 58, died peacefully in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Tracey was born Sept. 30, 1961, in Long Beach, Indiana, to Lois and Barney O’Rourke, both preceded her in death.
She is survived by three sisters, Regan (Bill) Dietz, of Michigan City, Julie Nelson of Grants Pass, Oregon, Hollie (Don) Pliske, of Sparks, Nevada; and a brother, Brian (Trish) O’Rourke, of South Bend, Indiana.
Tracey was a Theater Arts graduate of Kalamazoo College. As an entertainer, her creativity was enjoyed by all who knew her.
There is no memorial planned at this time. Cremation will take place through Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Commented