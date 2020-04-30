Nancy L. Huenecke, 87, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Nancy was born Sept. 28, 1932, to the late Leo C. and Dorothy (Hoeppner) Schultz.
On Feb. 12, 1952, Nancy married Gerhard Huenecke, who preceded her in death on July 9, 2016. Surviving are daughters, Linda (Andy) Coates of Louisville, Kentucky, Marsha (Michael) Tangen of Blue Grass, Iowa, and Cynthia (David) Presley of Mattawan, Michigan; grandchildren, Robin (Jeremy) Haysley, Kevin Coates, Matthew (Katie) Tangen, Meredith (Casey) Schwartzlose, Mason (Paige) Tangen and Morgan Tangen, Nicholas (Miranda) and Brian (Debbie) Presley; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn and Madelyn Haysley, Harper and Hayden Presley, Jolee, Jordan and J.J. Tangen and Emmitt Schwartzlose; and a cousin, Marian “Sis” Heath.
