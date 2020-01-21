Charles (Chuck) R. Cummins, 73, of Michigan City passed away on Dec. 24, 2019, at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, Indiana, after a short battle with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL).
Chuck was born on Aug. 7, 1946, in La Porte, Indiana, to Russell and Sophia (Hynek) Cummins spending his entire life in the La Porte and Porter County area.
Chuck graduated from La Porte High School in 1964. He earned his associates degree in Accounting then entered the Army in 1966 serving two years, one in Vietnam. Upon discharge, Chuck entered the workforce in the Accounting field spending the majority of his career at McGill Manufacturing in Valparaiso, Indiana, and Jaymar-Ruby in Michigan City, Indiana.
Chuck is survived by his four children, Meri (Robert) Carnahan of Fishers, Indiana, Sara (Scott) Bell of St. John, Indiana, Rebecca (Joseph) Cook of Sacramento, California, and Andrew Cummins of Rensselaer, Indiana; stepson, Michael Daley; and stepdaughter, Tammara Lorence. Additionally, he is survived by his nine grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bonita (Bonnie) Cummins; as well as siblings, Ronald Cummins (Mishawaka), Kathryn Lawson (Rolling Prairie) and Carol Grott (Union Mills).
Chuck made the selfless decision to donate his body to the Anatomical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education in the state of Indiana. Chuck’s contribution to the sciences will help to benefit the quality of life and care for the living.
Donations can be made in Chuck’s honor to the Anatomical Education Program, 635 Barnhill Drive, Room MS 5035, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202 or to the PAN Foundation at Patient Access Network Foundation P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore, MD 21275. The PAN Foundation provides high cost medication to those who otherwise would not be able to afford them.
