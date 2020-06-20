Debora Jean Robinson Watson, 66, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Garnett F. Watson, Jr., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Debora was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Michigan City, Indiana, a daughter of the late Thomas D. Robinson, Sr., and the late Shirley J. Robinson (nee Flitter). She was a graduate of Isaac C. Elston High School, Purdue University and Indiana University School of Nursing. Debora was a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and a member of the Who’s Who for Nursing 1986-1987. She was an accomplished writer, published author and contributing editor to Lake Magazine. Debora was a longtime resident of Northwest Indiana and Indianapolis, Indiana. She retired to Charleston, South Carolina.
