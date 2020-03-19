Floyd E. Tibbs, 85, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Brentwood Assisted Living in La Porte.
He was born Aug. 30, 1934, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Newton O. and Cecile Katheryn (McGarity) Tibbs.
Floyd served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a school bus driver for 28 years at New Prairie Schools, where he retired in 2014. Floyd was a member and Deacon of the Galena Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his son, Daniel (Karla) Tibbs of Mill Creek, Indiana; daughter, Deborah Mann of La Porte; brother, Edward Tibbs of La Porte; sister, Barbara Howard of Greenwood, Indiana; five grandchildren, Dustin (Alysha) Mann, Charles Tibbs, Holly Tibbs, Heather Tibbs and Amber (Bill) Dove-Duttlinger; 11 great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and close friend Ron Bauer.
Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; brothers, Vernon, Ward and Bud; sisters, Eileen, Dorothy, Lucille, Mary, Shirley, Roseann and Bette; and great-grandchild, Corbin Dove.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Interment will be private at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Asso., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago IL 60601.
