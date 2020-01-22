Margaret A. Boardman, age 105, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, North Carolina.
She was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Oct. 20, 1914, to Harry and Elizabeth (Huge) Conrad and lived in La Porte for 93 years. At that time she moved to Mooresville, North Carolina, to live with her son and daughter-in-law and to be near her granddaughter, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She became a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mooresville.
After Margaret retired, she spent many years doing volunteer work. She was a lifelong member of her beloved church, St. John’s Lutheran, where she was a member of Circle 7, St. John’s Senior Group and Funeral Committee.
On Sept. 21, 1935, she married Robert Boardman, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2006. She was very blessed to have 70 years with her beloved husband. In 2015 Margaret moved to Carillon Assisted Living (now Cadence). She enjoyed her stay there. She also enjoyed Pastor Keck’s visits.
Surviving are one son, Ronald (Marilyn) of Mooresville, North Carolina; one daughter, Jacqueline (Donald) Gorr of Fort Wayne, Indiana; three granddaughters, Susan Boardman Leone (Dan) of Mooresville, North Carolina, Diane Gorr Janes (Lonny) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Michelle Gorr Hill of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Brittany James Young (Zack) of Mooresville, North Carolina, Justin Leone (Haily) of Mooresville, North Carolina, Rachelle Bookmiller Mills (Bryce) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brooke Janes Johnson (Ian) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Zavier Janes of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Samantha and Sophie Hill of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and four great-great-grandchildren, Kaelyn James, Maddox and Lexington Claire Leone of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Jackson Mills of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Robert; her parents, Harry and Elizabeth Conrad; brother, Harry Conrad; sisters, Edna Paul, Dorothy Glasgow and Harriet Buss; and one great-grandson, Luke Evan Hill.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Central Time at the Haverstock Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Ronald Brauer officiating. Cremation has taken place. Private inurnment at Patton Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Family has requested no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 111 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
