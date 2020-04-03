Joann Rusboldt, 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at 9:08 a.m. at Silver Birch of Michigan City.
Private family services will be conducted. A public service will be announced at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born July 28, 1930, in Canton, Illinois, to the late Glenn and Josephine (Eshelman) DeFord. On April 24, 1954, in Great Lakes, Illinois, she married Charles Rusboldt who preceded her on Dec. 12, 2009.
Surviving are daughter, Kay Ellen (Thomas) Wilkerson of Fayetteville, Arkansas; five sons, Greg (Maria) Rusboldt of San Jose, California, Mark (Marcia) Rusboldt of Oviedo, Florida, Bill (Mary) Rusboldt of Denver, Colorado, Joseph Rusboldt of Trail Creek, Indiana, and Matthew (Jennifer) Rusboldt of La Porte, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Eddie Rusboldt; and two sisters, Lois Stanko and Doris Young.
She worked for Illinois Bell Telephone as a telephone operator and then for many years was the bookkeeper for Rusboldt Shell, which was owned by Charlie and Joann. Mrs. Rusboldt was a member of R.S.V.P. of Valparaiso, Indiana, REAL Services, and the Young at Heart Club of St. Stanislaus Church, Michigan City, Indiana. After high school she enjoyed traveling to Florida and California as well as the Grand Canyon. She was the adventurer, the one who organized and drove her girlfriends across country, knowing no bounds. She enjoyed sewing, traveling and participating in many different entertainment activities such as concerts, watching the Harlem Globetrotters and Rodeos. Charlie and she enjoyed camping in Pierceton, Indiana, at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park where they met and enjoyed many camping friends.
Contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to North Central Community Action Agency (Formally RSVP of Michigan City) 301 E. 8th St., Suite 109, Michigan City, IN 46360.
