Elizabeth Piekielniak, 80, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at 8:12 a.m. in Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City, Indiana.
Private Funeral services will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born March 15, 1940, in Tyronza, Arkansas, to the late George and Nellie (Milligan) Fisher. On Oct. 15, 1960, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Eugene Piekielniak, who preceded Aug. 5, 1984.
Surviving are two daughters, Beth (Marc) Cizewski of La Porte, Indiana, and Becky (Greg Summerlin) Piekielniak of Michigan City, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jackson Cizewski and Evan Cizewski, both of La Porte, Indiana; and two sisters, Wilma (Doug) Hilbish of Michigan City, Indiana, and Fay Westergren of Chesterton, Indiana.
Elizabeth retired after 35 years working in the Michigan City Area Schools system as a librarian at Marsh and East Port Elementary schools. She also served lunch at Marsh Elementary School. Elizabeth was a supervisor for 25 years at Jewel Osco. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Michigan City and the Delta Wives.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240. The family would like to give a giant thank you to Rittenhouse, Dunes Hospice, and Heart-to-Heart Hospice.
