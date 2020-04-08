Burke Larry Pittman “Bojack” was born on June 10, 1950, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Essie Mae Gillespie and the late Larry Pittman. After his mother’s untimely death, he moved up to Michigan City, Indiana, where he was raised by his late grandmother, Fannie Mae Gillespie.
In 1970, Burke Larry Pittman graduated from Elston High School in Michigan City, Indiana.
After graduation his adventures moved him to California. So many friends, close buddies he met there. One such buddy (who was already in Cali) was the late Joe Oda Jr. When those two got together it was magic, those guys would have you laughing so hard you thought the party would never end. Yes, they started out as childhood friends in MC, but Joe left for the military then moved to Atlanta, but they kept that brotherly love thing going right up till Joe’s death in Atlanta Georgia.
Also in California, he met his significant other, Willie Mae Gooden, they later moved to her hometown in Texarkana, Arkansas, where they opened up a Barbecue Pit which I heard, “People would come from miles around just to get a taste.” While in Texas he joined the St. James Missionary Church where he song in the male chorus.
He left Arkansas and return back to Michigan City from the early year of 2000 where he still resided up to his death.
Bojack was called home on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Michigan City, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Essie M. Gillespie and Larry Pittman; along with his immediate family, Fannie Mae Gillespie, Ethel Mildred Gillespie and Elroy Gillespie; and special friends, Lisa Smith, LaVern Dunlap and Shirley Coats
Bojack leaves to cherish his memories, his son, Brandon; two loving aunts, Corrine Gillespie of Michigan City, Indiana, and Ethel Lou (late Otis) Akins of La Porte, Indiana; his “little” cousins, Cindy Gillespie, Barbara Gillespie and Jimmy (Nova) Gillespie; the Akins men and Wanda; the O’Neal family; the Coats family; the Collier family; the Oda family, Carolyn Rowland, Sheila Bond, Edmond Collier, Ricky Olds, Sandra Hutson, Denise Jackson and Pastor Carnes; and his church members at the Freedom in the Word ministry to name just a few. Leaving behind also with fond memories of Bojack are his other friends and family members too great in number to mention (you know who you are). Never forget he loved each and every one of you.
Private family services were conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, handled arrangements.
