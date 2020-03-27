Joseph T. Meell, a 50-year resident of Long Beach, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, where he resided near family since November 2017.
Joe was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph and Mary Meell. On July 25, 1953, he married Mary Lou Hill, who preceded him in death on July 8, 2017.
Joe was a man of deep faith, integrity, clever wit and above all, a man who valued his family and led by example in “giving back.” He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church where he was actively involved as a Lector and in many church projects and activities over the years. He was a former board president of the Michigan City Lions Club, Michigan City United Way and the Open Door Community Alliance. He was a board member of the Michigan City Salvation Army, La Porte Visiting Nurses and the Northwest Indiana Regional Transportation Alliance. He was a past member of the Michigan City Rotary Club.
Joe received his undergraduate degree from Penn State University in 1953 and his Masters in Business Administration from Keller School of Business in the mid 1980s. He was an active duty member of the United States Air Force from 1954-1956 and a reserve until 1962. He worked for various large corporations including Westinghouse Atomic, Joy Manufacturing, Greyhound Corporation and his final employer, Sullair Corporation for 24 years.
While at Westinghouse, Joe served as an integral team member on its USS Enterprise project that designed, produced and deployed the eight Westinghouse A2W pressurized water nuclear reactors that powered the first nuclear Aircraft Carrier. Because of Joe’s talent, dedication and service, he received a formal Commendation from Admiral Hymon Rickover (the original Director of the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Division). Admiral Rickover Commended Joe for his contributions to what President John F. Kennedy termed “The unusual success of the USS Enterprise.”
In the last decade of his career Joe took on his largest challenge when Sullair expanded to China in a joint venture with the Chinese government. He oversaw the planning, construction, opening and initial operation of Sullair Shenzen, which continues to be a very successful division of Sullair Corporation. Joe was truly an international businessman who, in an amazing career, operated in 25 countries.
Joe was a man of impeccable charity, humility and an extraordinary son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His children and all that knew him are better for having had him in their lives. He will be missed greatly.
Surviving are one brother, Ed Meell of Wilmington, North Carolina; two daughters, Kathy (Terry) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Lisa (Dave) Albers of Long Beach, Indiana; and one son, Gregory J. (Lana) Meell of Phoenix, Arizona, through who Joe’s legacy lives on. Also, beneficiaries of “Papa’s” love are seven grandchildren, Alysse (Anthony) Grubbs, Lindsay (Scott) Say, Chloe (Michael) Zaft, David (Breghan) Albers, Ben (Bri) Albers, Carli (Alex) Lopez and Cheney Meell; along with seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and one sister, Connie Picard.
A memorial service will be held in July 2020. Exact date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Open Door Community Alliance, P.O. Box 9726, Michigan City, IN 46361, the Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or the Michigan City Lions Club, P.O. Box 9614, Michigan City, IN 46361.
