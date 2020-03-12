Sharon Ann Urban, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Trail Creek Place.
Sharon was born on Aug. 7, 1940, in Milford, Michigan, to Gilbert and Madeline (Deriemaker) Urban.
Surviving are Sharon’s siblings, Doris (Frank) Kotecki of Manistee, Michigan, Gilbert (Michael) Urban of Phoenix, Arizona, Dean (Robert) Urban of La Porte, and Kirk (Kim) Urban of Arcadia, Michigan; and nephew, Andrew (Katie) Kotecki of Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Madeline; and partner, Mary Sheehan.
Sharon was a business owner for many years, both at Michiana Stables and Beachwood Restaurant in New Buffalo, Michigan. She enjoyed collecting antiques, was an avid photographer and loved horses.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360 or Stepping Stones Shelter, P.O. Box 1045, Michigan City, IN 46361.
