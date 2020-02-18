Barry Nathaniel Arnold I departed this life on Feb. 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jacarra Williams to give the eulogy. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Barry was born on Dec. 20, 1965, in Michigan City to the late Carrie E. Anderson and Charles L. Arnold.
Barry was a member of New Hope MBC which he sung in the choir and was on the Laymen’s Ministry.
Barry attended Elston High School where he played all four sports – baseball, basketball, football and track – a Red Devil till the end. Barry was an umpire for the BPA. Barry loved spending time with his family and grandkids, he loved to cook, and was a chef by trade. Barry enjoyed playing spades while talking smack and bid whist, and he loved to sing “As you all know.” He loved MUSIC.
Barry was an overall knowledgeable individual; his smile was infectious and his heart made of gold. Barry was one of the kindest men you ever met. With being the oldest of Carrie’s children, he was the glue that held them all together. He developed a sense of responsibility for his sister, Charlene, and for his brothers Cary, Jeffery, and Mario, he forged a bond with them that is timeless and unbreakable. Barry was the silent, stern sibling that kept it all together.
Barry leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories to his wife, Julia M. Arnold of Michigan City; his daughter, Dominique Taylor of Porter, Indiana; his son, Barry N. Arnold II of Michigan City; three brothers, Cary “KK” Arnold, Jeffery (Brenda) Ellis and Marion Ellis, all from Michigan City; three sisters, Doris (Vernon) Metcalf of Michigan City, Irma Mason of Little Elm, Texas, and Charlene (Clifton) Spicer of Milwaukee; and four grandchildren who loved him, Eric “Champ” Garner, Marcus Lloyd, Mason Lloyd, and Ava K. Arnold and soon to be new addition Riley “Daisy” Seay; special daughter Annette Lloyd; mother-in-law, Claudie Walton, all of Michigan City; brother-in-law, Winston Pugh of Indianapolis; sister-in-law, Rachel Pugh of Chicago; special cousins, Jerry ”Chris” (Norma) Anderson of Michigan City, Debra Styles of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Lisa Styles and Patricia James both of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends; and three best friends; L.P. Steward of Michigan City and Curtis Jackson Sr. of Nashville, Tennessee, and John Harkins of Michigan City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David “Puncho” Smiths Sr.; special cousins, Rickey Styles, San Antonio Butler and Marcus Miller; and a very special aunt, Kathryn Styles.
Barry was loved by all and will truly be missed.
